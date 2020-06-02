Tuesday forecast for Austin: Austin residents will see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with the chance of rain strengthening in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with highs near 87 degrees. Meteorologists say there will be a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Light east winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Evening skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows around 71. There will be a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., meteorologists say. South, southeast winds will blow at around 5 mph, according to the forecast.

Check out the extended forecast below from the weather service:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy during the day, gradually becoming sunny. The high will near 89 degrees with light winds. Skies will be mostly clear in the evening with an overnight low around 71.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 71.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 72.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 74 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 97 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms and a high near 96.