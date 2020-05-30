The coronavirus pandemic stopped the sports world on a dime. But restarting isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Professional sports have the leadership and financial resources to follow any standard. The NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball can dictate new rules and set across-the-board health guidelines that must be agreed to by the players.

In college athletics, there is no all-powerful commissioner. It’s a hodgepodge of conference commissioners, university presidents and athletic directors making rules as best they can. While everyone has good intentions, nobody is required to listen to each other. State politics impacts their decision-making, too.

At least at the state high school level, the University Interscholastic League sets the rules in Texas for all public schools. With the UIL, there is one authority thousands of high school coaches and administrators can look to as their guide.

In short, at least from a sports perspective, expect a bumpy road in the coming months.

“We’ll learn how to live it,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on May 20. “We’ll learn how to deal with it.”

Speaking on a virtual panel discussion organized by LEAD1, an association of college athletic administrators, Bowlsby pulled no punches. He said athletes will test positive. College athletic departments must have “hospital-quality disinfectant programs.” All of this must happen in a society that is “not very confident right now.”

“Even when that begins to happen, you wonder whether people will be willing to sit cheek to jowl in a stadium with people they don’t know,” Bowlsby said. “I think it will change the way we view public assembly.”

In late May, progress was made to get athletics going again. The UIL announced that schools can start with limited in-person summer strength and conditioning on June 8. That’s a clear positive step toward high school football in the fall.

“Nothing is settled at the moment, but it gives us hope of a somewhat normal summer and perhaps the opportunity to work with our kids again, which is a great feeling,” Cedar Park football coach Carl Abseck told the American-Statesman.

NFL and NBA facilities were starting to reopen, and Major League Baseball was considering the idea of a limited season.

Youth sports, where often times volunteers have to make the decisions, was a mixed bag. USA Volleyball canceled its national championship event in June. Baseball was uncertain.

“Leagues should contact their state and local health authority and other municipalities for guidance prior to resuming any Little League activities,” the national youth baseball association posted on its website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a series of guidelines stating that the more interaction athletes had with coaches, the higher the risk of infection. “Therefore, risk of COVID-19 spread can be different, depending on the type of activity.”

Still, playing sports at any level requires some degree of risk-taking. The CDC stressed some basic fundamentals for sports teams: anyone who feels sick should stay home, provide constant hand-washing and wear a face covering.

The idea of outright canceling the college football season is a non-starter with most administrators. Athletic departments, even ones like cash-rich Texas, need the revenue generated from football to stay afloat.

Without the TV money and ticket revenue generated by football, most college athletic departments would implode. The Longhorns are no different.

According to the most recent audited figures, Texas generated $42.5 million on ticket sales for the 2018 season and took in $39.7 million in contributions. Overall, the football program generated $157 million in revenue and spent only $43 million in expenses. The surplus is what funds the rest of the athletic department.

Budget cuts have already started. Sports Illustrated counted 16 sports programs had been cut at nine Division I programs as of late May. News of athletic department furloughs, layoffs or salary rollbacks was happening all over.

The Texas athletics’ fiscal year runs through Aug. 31, so athletic director Chris Del Conte has some time before having to make any hard decisions. However, UT administrators announced the university would have to look at furloughs or layoffs in “revenue-producing units” because of the pandemic.

For now, Del Conte continues to map out a plan to get athletes back into the facilities. It generated headlines when the NCAA said that voluntary workouts could resume in June, but the NCAA has little sway over the Power Five conferences.

Big 12 athletic directors have been targeting July 1 as a possible re-start date for full offseason activities, but that’s a fingers-crossed date. Coaches around the country have said they’d need at least six weeks to get ready for the season, since many lost spring football.

When UT athletes return, they’re likely to see a world of changes in the weight room and locker room. The school produced a 48-page report specifically for how employees can return to work safely. That includes filling out an online questionnaire, passing a temperature check and wearing a face covering inside the offices at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

It’s still unclear whether UT will allow a full house to attend the season opener against South Florida on Sept. 5. Del Conte told the Statesman he has looked at socially distancing fans in Royal-Memorial Stadium but declined to outline the specifics.

“Everything we do will be in accordance with the health and safety of our fans, donors and students in connection with what we get from health professionals,” Del Conte said.