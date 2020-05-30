A-J Media

A motorcyclist died three days after a crash with a car in South Lubbock.

Police on Saturday confirmed 40-year-old Jason Fields died Friday night following the crash about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of 82nd Street.

Investigators believe a motorcycle was traveling east in the 2500 block of 82nd Street while a passenger car was driving west in the same block, according to police. The passenger car made a left turn attempting to turn into a private drive and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Fields, was taken by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, 25-year-old Christopher Young, had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.