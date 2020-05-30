In its Saturday COVID-19 report card, the city of Amarillo’s public health department reported an increase of seven new cases of the virus in Potter and Randall Counties.

This brings the total number of cases in both counties to 2,995, 2,068 of which are currently active. There have been 17,395 conducted COVID-19 tests reported to the public health department, 808 of which are still pending.

There were -16 net active cases in Potter County and zero net active cases in Randall County, according to the report card.

In Potter County, there have been a total of 2,321 cases of COVID-19, 1,638 of which are currently active. There have been 653 recoveries and 30 deaths related to the virus.

In Randall County, there have been a total of 674 cases of COVID-19, 430 of which are currently active, according to the report card. There have been 238 recoveries and six deaths related to the virus.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday afternoon. For more information about the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.