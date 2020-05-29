The Pflugerville school district will continue to provide free curbside meals to students this summer, according to a Thursday news release.

Meals can be picked up from 12 school district campuses Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug. 11.

All children under 18 are eligible to receive free meals and do not need to register, or be registered in a summer school program, according to the release. Children picking up meals do not need to show proof of age, income or residence.

Parents picking up meals for children without children present will need to provide an official letter or email from their school listing children enrolled, individual student report cards, attendance record from parent portal of the school website, child birth certificate or student ID cards.

Parents cannot pick up meals for children other than their own, the release said. Identification is not required for children as long as they are present while picking up meals.

Spring Hill Elementary and Dearing Elementary will only provide meals to students enrolled in the Extended Day Program summer camp.

Campuses with meal sites:

· Timmerman Elementary School, 412 Swenson Farms Blvd.

· Dessau Middle School, 12900 Dessau Road

· Kelly Lane Middle School, 18900 Falcon Pointe Blvd.

· Park Crest Middle School, 1500 N. Railroad Ave.

· Westview Middle School, 1805 Scofield Lane

· Copperfield Elementary, 12135 Thompkins Drive

· Northwest Leadership Academy, 14014 Thermal Drive

· Pflugerville Elementary School, 701 Immanuel Road

· Wieland Elementary, 900 Tudor House Road

· Windermere Elementary, 429 Grand Avenue Parkway