By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court will consider three COVID-19-related measures during the court’s Tuesday afternoon biweekly meeting.

Commissioners will consider and take action on a resolution regarding three grant awards from the Texas Secretary of State, pursuant to the CARES Act. A 2020 Election Security grant is available to help mitigate COVID-19 health concerns for the voting public, and ensure high standards for election security in Ellis County. Also, a sub-grant to Texas counties is available for grant funds in the amount of $165,627.29, with a match from the county in the amount of $33,125.52.

Certification of the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act in the amount of just over $3.4 million is also on Tuesday’s agenda.

The court will also consider final plats on four pieces of property: a 5.566-acre property on the east side of Andrews Road near Ennis; a 12-acre property bordering the south side of FM 983 in Red Oak’s extraterritorial jurisdiction; a 22-acre tract located at the intersection of Skrivanek Road and Crisp Road near Ennis; and a 1.5-acre property south of the intersection of FM 875 and Westfall Drive in the Midlothian ETJ.

Among other items, the court will consider the renewal of a bid with Comprehensive Medical Inmate Services; the renewal of a lease of copiers from Xerox; an agreement with Transunion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. for public record products and other services; and a two-year contract between Ellis County and American Medical Response (AMR) to take effect on Oct. 1.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. inside the Ellis County Historic Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor. Visitors will be asked to keep at least six feet apart from other members of the public and Ellis County staff.