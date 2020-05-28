A 36-year-old man accused of beating and raping a 4-year-old boy was indicted this week by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Nathaniel Neuser is charged with counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault and injury to a child.

Neuser's charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began May 6 when officers encountered Neuser near the intersection of Main Street and Avenue L. Neuser complained about a conspiracy involving his landlord and other family members to frame him for abusing a 4-year-old family member, according to an arrest warrant.

Neuser reportedly told police officers that he believed his landlord, for whom he also worked, was coaching the boy to accuse him of touching him inappropriately because he owed her money, the warrant states.

Officers traveled to Neusers home to check on the boy and found he suffered bruises all over his body and scratches on his face, the warrant states.

Neuser denied the allegations to detectives. He accused his landlord of causing the bruises on the boy. However, he later admitted to spanking the child two or three months before but said he never sexually abused the boy, the warrant states.

The boy's mother told detectives that Neuser began disciplining the boy six months ago and witnessed him hit the child with a belt and a sandal. She said Neuser loses control when he hits the boy and leaves bruises on the boy, the warrant states.

She said that three days before she spoke to their landlord about an outcry her son made accusing Neuser of sexually abusing him, the warrant states.

She said Neuser had threatened to "mess their life up" if they report him to the police.

The boy's mother told detectives that Neuser hit her child with his hand, a belt and a sandal, the warrant states. She said Neuser had threatened to kill her if she reported the abuse to police and was waiting until he left the house to report a report.

Neuser's landlord said she saw the bruises on the boy that day and planned to get Neuser out of the house so police could be called but he ran away, the warrant states.

She gave police video recordings that showed the boy making an outcry of sexual abuse against Neuser. Another video reportedly showed Neuser kneeling over the boy, screaming at him and slamming his fist on the ground near the child's head, the warrant states.

Neuser was initially arrested May 7 on a charge of injury to a child.

He was released three days later on bond set at $50,000.

Investigators believe Neuser used a newly created Facebook account to contact the boy's mother. Investigators found messages Neuser sent in which he reportedly admitting to beating the child and sexually abusing him, saying he deserved it, the warrant states.

A sexual assault examination showed the boy suffered injuries in his genitals consistent with the boy’s outcry of sexual abuse, the warrant states.

Neuser was arrested May 22 on new warrants charging him with aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains. The bond amounts for the two charges are set at $150,000 each.