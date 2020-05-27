Name: Adely Pando
Parents: Abelardo and Rosemary Gonzalez
Educational or Future Plans: U. S. Army
Clubs & Officer Positions: FFA Chapter President, Area Vice-President
What is the best advice you received? Who gave you the advice? - Always chase your dreams no matter the size! You can do anything you set your mind to!--My sister
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Traveling the world while in the U. S. Army
If you could change anything about the world, what would it be and why? The unreality of social media. I believe in empowering women and being true to who you are.
If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? My favorite country men. George Strait, Cody Johnson, and the late Lane Frost
Favorites:
Food - Fajitas
Book - Hunger Game Series
Movie - 8 Seconds
Town in Texas - Fort Worth
Vacation spot - Anywhere near the water, to fish!