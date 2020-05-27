The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of 18 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 312 cases of COVID-19, including 263 recoveries.

Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services(DSHS) has reported the thirteenth loss of life of a 51 year-old female resident of Ennis.

From these additional cases of COVID-19, they include:

Ennis-

23 year-old male28 year-old femaleGlenn Heights-58 year-old male

Italy-

52 year-old male

Mansfield-

34 year-old male and 37 year-old female (of the same residence)

Maypearl-

62 year-old male

Red Oak-

40 year-old female58 year-old male

Waxahachie-

38 year-old female and 47 year-old male probable case (of the same residence)40 year-old female and 43 year-old male (of the same residence)43 year-old male49 year-old male54 year-old male63 year-old female83 year-old resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation

According to a news release, “The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has adjusted a recently reported DSHS case of the City of Red Oak to the appropriate jurisdiction of Waxahachie. Additionally, OEM has corrected a recent DSHS reported duplicated COVID-19 case of the City of Red Oak. The newly reported numbers reflect the described adjustments.”

As of today, there have been 4,433 tests administered in Ellis County reported by DSHS. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/