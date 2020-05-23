Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects.

This week, the right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 45th to 26th avenues for shoulder work.

• Throughout the week, crews will perform herbicide operations in the following locations:

– The left lane of U.S. 87 in in both directions within the Amarillo city limits.

– The left lanes of I-27 in both directions from Western Street to Rockwell Road.

– The left and right lanes of I-40 and the frontage roads in both directions, west of town.

Crews will be making patching repairs at the following locations throughout the week:

– Tuesday, May 26: the northbound lane of F.M. 1719 just north of State Loop 335.

– Wednesday, May 27: the westbound lane of State Loop 335 at North Coulter Road.

– Thursday, May 28: in the eastbound lane of Spur 591 between State Loop 335 and Folsom Road.

All listed projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events.