On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save. Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• McCalister’s FREE Tea (Thanks to FreeStuffTimes.com): While FREE Tea Day at McCalister’s Deli will come later this year, get an early taste by downloading the McAlister’s app to load an offer for FREE tea. For more information, go to: www.mcalistersdeli.com/rewards.

• FREE Samsung phone repair for First Responders (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Through June 30, Samsung is offering free repairs for Samsung phones to healthcare workers and first responders. This includes cracked screens or battery replacements. For more information: www.samsung.com/us/support/service/free-repairs-for-the-frontline/.

• BOGO Donut Dozens at Krispy Kreme (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Every Saturday for a limited time, Krispy Kreme is offering a Buy One Get One deal where you get a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for FREE when buy a dozen or more Original Glazed Donuts.

This special is available for delivery, pickup, or drive-through and each free dozen comes securely sealed and bagged separately (in case you want to share). Additionally, one of the dozen donuts is a special smiley-face doughnut. If you're ordering in-person, you'll want to ask for the "Be Sweet." If you're ordering online, just add the "Be Sweet" dozen to your cart and use the code "BESWEET" during checkout. For more information, go here: www.krispykreme.com/promos/besweetsaturdays.

While things are finally opening up, the following educational and entertainment options are available when you happen to be indoors:

• FREE ServSafe Training (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Through May 31, ServSafe is offering (www.servsafe.com/freecourses) FREE online courses and exams to help support restaurant workers during this coronavirus pandemic. These courses include essential training every restaurant and food service worker needs to keep guests and themselves safe including topics like cooking temperatures, safe storage, and cross-contamination, as well as hygiene, sanitation, and other risk mitigation activities.

• FREE online classes at Michaels (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Michaels has opened up an online community classroom where you can take free classes from popular crafting brands and influencers. These one-hour classes are held live on Zoom and start at noon Central on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Browse the available classes here (https://bit.ly/2Za7Kpp), “meet” the instructors, and see the materials needed for each class.

• FREE online courses at Purdue University (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Purdue University is offering free online courses are available for anyone who is furloughed, laid off, or just looking to make a career change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can complete a single course now that you may later apply toward a certificate, micro-credential, or undergraduate degree. Choose from free courses in Business and Management, Communication and Composition, Health Sciences, Human Services, Professional Studies, Psychology, and Social Science. Each course is structured to include interactive live seminars and one-on-one support from faculty and advisers. Head here to see the list of free courses and request more information: online.purdue.edu/opportunity/free-online-college-courses.

• FREE Hallmark programming (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Hallmark Movies Now is currently offering a 30-day trial of its service. Get instant, unlimited access to your favorite Hallmark films, including their super popular Christmas movies. For more information: www.hmnow.com/.

• FREE Cirque du Soleil performances (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Since in-person viewings of Cirque du Soleil aren’t possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cirque du Soleil is offering more than 20 FREE Cirque du Soleil performances. These videos feature show footage, 60-minute specials, behind the curtains, original web series and more: www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect#hubcontent.

• FREE HBO programming (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): HBO is currently offering many of their original series and documentaries for FREE. You can watch on HBO Go, or through the HBO Go apps. No subscription is required. For more information: play.hbogo.com/page/.

• FREE photography lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): During the social distancing, Nikon wants to help creators stay inspired by offering FREE Nikon online photography classes until the end of May. You’ll need to register for an account to take advantage of this offer: www.nikonusa.com/en/index.page.

• FREE music lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Fender Play is offering three months of free online lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. Go here to find out more: try.fender.com/play/playthrough/.

• FREE Amazon kids’ shows (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Amazon is opening up FREE Streaming of kids’ shows for ALL — not just Prime members! This includes access to more than 40 children’s shows — including Amazon’s original series. Go here for more information or to get started: https://amzn.to/39vEvi9.

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s FREE. Although many might think a special device is needed to read a kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a kindle program (Download here: www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently-updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 83 books. As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy Reading!

• FREE exercise videos from YMCA (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): YMCA is offering FREE on-demand exercise videos (ymca360.org/on-demand#/) to keep in shape while you’re cooped up indoors.

• FREE learning resources from Scholastic and BrainPOP (Thanks to FreebieShark.com) - For a limited time, Scholastic is offering kids a FREE Access to the Learn at Home Hub (classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html). The Learn at Home Hub is a virtual educational program that helps your kids stay engaged during the school closures due to coronavirus concerns. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin! Valid for grades Pre-K thru 9. In addition, BrainPop is offering free access to their resources here: https://go.brainpop.com/COVID19.

