25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Criticism and apologies aside, the National Rifle Association says the fundraising letter that prompted former President Bush to resign his membership is bringing in a huge amount of money.

50 years ago:

A mile-wide area centered between 19th and 34th streets was pinpointed by a University of Chicago meteorological professor Monday as the first landing place of the devastating tornado which struck Lubbock May 11.

75 years ago:

BOSTON - Captain-Lieutenant Fritz Steinhoff, commander of the German submarine U-283 which surrendered at Portsmouth, N.H., May 16, died today at Massachusetts General hospital of self-inflicted wounds, the First Service command announced.

100 years ago:

Since last Friday morning, general cloudy weather over this section has prevailed and showers amounting to one-half inch to as much as two inches have fallen.