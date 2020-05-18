Area law enforcement departments have released information about reports taken over the weekend.

The Denison Police Department has released its call log from Friday through Monday morning and the Sherman Police Department has released summaries of reports taken between Friday and Sunday.

Crime news is released and published as it is made available.

Denison police

Over the weekend, the Denison police received 240 calls for service. Of those calls, 67 calls were received Friday, 85 were received Saturday and 73 were received Sunday.

About 15 calls were received between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday.

DPD did not indicate that any of the calls received were more than normal activity.

Sherman police

Duty on striking - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Utah Street in reference to a hit and run accident. Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle struck multiple other vehicles and left the scene. The suspect vehicle was located abandoned nearby. A report was generated for duty on striking unattended vehicle.

Burglary - On Friday, an officer responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 1000 block E Cherry St. The owner of the house reported building material stolen from inside of the residence. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated

Theft - On Thursday, two females and one male went into a business located in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway and stole items from a store. The individuals fled in a silver SUV. A report was made for theft of property under $100.

Criminal mischief - On Friday, Sherman Police responded to the lobby of the Sherman Police department in reference to a female wanting to report her son vandalizing her vehicle. Upon investigation by police the damage to the victims car was estimated to be a minimum of $2500. A report was generated for criminal mischief between $2,500-30,000.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Friday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 800 block of South Andrews Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Thursday and Friday. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Assault - On Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Sam Rayburn Freeway. During the investigation, it was learned an assault occurred. The victim reported having been slapped and punched multiple times by his ex-wife, resulting in minor visible injuries. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Evading arrest - On May 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop near E. College Street and N. East Street. The driver of the vehicle evaded and was later identified. A report was generated for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Possession of a controlled substance - On May 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop where the vehicle fled from officers.The suspect fled the stop on foot and was arrested. He was also charged with various drug charges and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Possession of a controlled substance - On May 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop where the vehicle fled and the occupants evaded on foot. A suspect was arrested for narcotics located in the vehicle and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block S Sam Rayburn Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and discovered a female had been assaulted and had her phone stolen. Officers were able to check local surveillance video and observed the woman had been grabbed and thrown to the ground. After falling to the ground her phone was knocked out of her pocket and another individual took it. A report was generated for theft and assault causing bodily injury.

Possession - On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of N US Highway 75 due to the passenger of the vehicle having several felony warrants. The officer approached the vehicle and arrested the passenger for her warrants. K9 was later deployed to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted. Contraband was located inside the vehicle and a possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 one to four grams report was generated.

Possession - On Saturday, officers arresteda suspect for several felony warrants in the 2900 block of N. US Highway 75. Once at the Grayson County Jail, it was learned she brought concealed narcotics into the jail with her. She attempted to destroy the narcotics. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2.

Theft - On Saturday, a citizen walked into Sherman Police Department and made a report of someone claiming to be a US Marshall stole his money. The citizen stated he was conned into sending money through Bitcoin. A report was made for theft of property between $2,500-30,000.

Public intoxication - On Saturday, an officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Loy Lake Road to a criminal trespass. Officers responded and located a male who was intoxicated in a public place under circumstances which made him a danger to himself. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Assault - On Saturday, an officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Ricketts Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officer learned a physical assault occurred between a man and woman. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily Injury to a family member and transported to the Grayson County jail.

Theft of firearm - On Sunday, an officer was flagged down in reference to a car burglary in the 600 block of S Charles Street. The victim stated items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle. A report was taken for theft of firearm.

Burglary - On Sunday, an officer responded to the 600 block of S Charles for a vehicle burglary. The victim reported items stolen from his vehicle. The victim thought the car was locked, but there was not any forced entry. A report was completed for burglary of vehicle.

