10:45 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Central Texas until 11:30 p.m.

The warning includes parts of Williamson, Hays, Travis, Blanco, Llano, Burnet and Comal counties, the service said. Cities that will be affected include San Marcos, including San Antonio, New Braunfels, Dripping Springs, and Wimberley.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides said the storm system moving across Central Texas is "moving kind of fast," and added that residents in Hays County could see minor flooding.

"There is potential for these storms to be severe with 1-inch hail and wind up to 75 mph," Benavides said. "We haven’t seen speeds reaching that high yet, but some of these storms are already severe, so by the time they do get to the San Marcos area, I’d say in the next couple of hours, that could be a potential."

The service warned of potential hail and wind damage with gusts of up to 60 mph and hail the size of quarters are possible.

9:50 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southern and central Travis County until 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service also said damaging wind gusts, small hail and torrential rainfall have been detected in the line of storms moving through the area.

Rainfall of 1 or 2 inches will be possible, the service said.

Some areas that will experience flash flooding include South and Central Austin, the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Onion Creek, Barton Creek, Manchaca, Sunset Valley, McKinney Falls State Park, Camp Mabry and Del Valle.

9:20 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Central Texas and other parts of the state until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The watch affects Bastrop, Burnet, Hays, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, Travis and Williamson counties.

The service warned that heavy rainfall may come with these storms and could lead to flooding.

About 1,300 people were experiencing outages in Central and Southeast East Austin, according to Austin Energy’s outage map.

9 p.m. update: National Weather Service meteorologists say a line of storms expected to produce heavy rainfall would arrive to the Austin area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

Meteorologist Brett Williams said Austinites as of 8:30 p.m. could probably hear thunder from above or even see rainfall, which is actually related to a separate system that just developed and is now moving west toward the the larger line of storms heading east toward Austin.

Williams said the new system may bring varying amounts of rain, but it’s the larger system arriving before midnight that could be the bigger concern.

The system as of 8:30 p.m. was 125 miles west of downtown Austin and moving at 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts from the storm so far are averaging max speeds of 60 mph.

However, Williams said the storm will likely weaken by the time it comes into the Austin area.

"It still does seem like things are moving through quicker, which can be good for rainfall amounts," Williams said. "There are still chances of some flooding issues. Rainfall totals should be between 1 and 3 inches."

Williams said the chances of hail or tornadoes are very low.

The storm should push through the area quickly, with light rain remaining throughout the night and into Saturday morning, according to Williams. The rain should end by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast says Saturday afternoon and evening skies should be partly cloudy, with no chance of rain. Williams said Austin residents may even see blue skies before partly cloudy skies come again on Sunday.

11:40 a.m. update: Gov. Greg Abbott has readied emergency resources ahead of storms expected this weekend.

Storms will arrive in Austin late Friday, possibly bringing heavy rainfall, hail, gusty winds and tornadoes to Central Texas.

Rescue boats from Texas Parks and Wildlife and rescue boat squads from Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service Urban Search and Rescue are on standby.

A Texas Department of State Health Services ambulance strike team and Texas A&M Forest Service saw crews have also been prepared for severe weather.

"The state of Texas has placed these resources on standby as a precautionary measure to help respond to any potential severe weather and protect Texans across the Lone Star State," Abbott said in a statement. "Over the weekend, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed guidance from their local officials as these storms cross our state."

The state’s operations center remains activated in an ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday forecast for Austin: Storms bringing heavy rainfall to the area, possibly producing hail, tornadoes and gusty winds, will cap off the end of the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly cloudy skies will last throughout the day with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m., forecasters said. Temperatures will peak at a high around 88 degrees and the low will be near 69 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will increase to 90% at night as storms from the Hill Country move into Central Texas, lingering through Saturday.

Between Friday night and Saturday, forecasters expect the storms to drop between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall on Austin, with some areas possibly receiving up to 5 inches of rain.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding from runoff in some areas as parts of Central Texas are already saturated from Tuesday’s series of storms, forecasters said.

READ MORE: Weekend storms over saturated Austin could trigger flooding

Golf ball-sized hail, 60-mph winds and tornadoes are all possible with the storms, the weather service said. But the threat for a tornado is small, forecasters said.

Severe weather will be most likely between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday in the Austin area.

Rain chances will dissipate by Sunday evening, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. and a low around 67.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88.