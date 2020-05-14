Thursday forecast for Austin: It’s almost the weekend, Central Texas! The day will be overcast and possibly wet, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a 20% chance of rain. Rain chances will last into the evening, dissipating by 8 p.m., forecasters said.

The day’s high temperature will be a seasonable 87 degrees, which is right around normal, the weather service said.

May 14 in Austin normally has a high temperature of 86 degrees and a low temperature of 66 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a low around 72 degrees.

Rain chances will increase on Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Saturday: High near 80 with an 80% chance of rain. Low of 67 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m., and a high near 82. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. and a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87.