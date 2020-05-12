10:20 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties is in effect until 10:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The warning went into effect after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Smithville at 10:18 a.m., forecasters said.

Smithville is southeast of Bastrop.

The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

10 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop and Fayette counties has expired, the National Weather Service said.

A third tornado was confirmed 7 miles southwest of Bastrop at 9:48 a.m., forecasters said. It was moving north at 30 mph.

9:40 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop and Fayette counties is in place until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A tornado was confirmed 13 miles southwest of Bastrop at 9:31 a.m., forecasters said. The tornado is moving northeast at 20 mph.

A second tornado was located at 9:40 a.m. 10 miles southwest of Bastrop near Cedar Creek. The tornado is moving north at 30 mph, the weather service said.

During a tornado warning, residents should avoid windows and move to a room on the lowest floor of a building.

People in mobile homes or vehicles should move to a shelter to stay safe from flying debris. People who are outside should also find shelter, forecasters said.

9:20 a.m. update: Bastrop and Caldwell counties are under a tornado warning until 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles east of Lockhart at 9:15 a.m., forecasters said. The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph.

Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties are under a severe

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail are possible throughout the day as storms develop in Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely after 11 a.m. along and east of Interstate 35, forecasters said.

A 70% chance of rain lasting through the evening will produce up to 1.5 inches of rainfall in the Austin area, the weather service said. Some isolated areas could record up to 4 inches of rainfall.

Skies will be cloudy with a high temperature near 77 degrees.

A stronger round of showers and storms is possible in the afternoon and early evening, forecasters said.

Severe storms could produce quarter-size hail, lightning and 60 mph wind gusts. The possibility of a tornado is low.

Temperatures will decrease at night to a low of 69 degrees. Skies will be cloudy.

Rain will be possible through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. with a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., and a low around 70.

Saturday: High near 83 with an 80% chance of rain. Low around 69 at night with an 80% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86.