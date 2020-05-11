All of the restaurants most recently inspected by the Grayson County Health Department received the top grade.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following all got an "A" on their most recent inspections:

Ruby's Cuisine Mobile, 1523 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Mooyah Burgers, 4114 Hwy 75 N, Ste 100 in Sherman;

Gentry's BBQ Mobile, 708 E Sycamore , in Sherman;

Longhorn C.Store, 7205 B FM 691, in Denison;

Subway, 3427 W FM 120, in Denison;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy 377 North, in Collinsville;

Diamond Crown Store, 317 N. Hwy 377, in Collinsville;

Lil Cubz Christian Preschool, 23343 W. Hwy 82, in Sherman;

Subway, 809 N Union, Suite B, in Whitesboro;

BAY at the Lake, 50055 N. Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Chef Angel-Mi Cocina, 1809 E Lamar St., in Sherman;

Kona Ice -Walker Frozen Ice Sunset Mobile, 12288 CR 270, in Anna;

Papa John's, 3515 W. FM 120, Suite 112, in Denison;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 W., in Denison;

Tacos Fanny 2, 5018 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro;

Food Trailer Martinez, 225 Crawford, in Denison;

Kario's Tacos, 1438 S. Crockett, in Sherman;

McKinney's Sweet Spot@Food Truck Park, 723 River Oak Ln, in Denison;

56 Deli, 301 W. Main, in Whitesboro;

Family Dollar Store, 616 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., in Whitesboro;

Lucky Stop, 5006 Hwy 1417-South, in Denison;

Arroyo's Pottsboro, 81750 N. Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Best Western Texoma Hotel & Suites, 810 N. US Hwy 75, in Denison;

On Point Nutrition, 81750 N. Hwy., 289 , in Pottsboro;

Lone Star Food Store, 3315 FM 120, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 4411 Hwy 75-N, in Denison;

Red River Café@ Lone Star, 4411 Hwy 75 N., in Denison;

Taco Bell, 3420 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Jack & Jill Day Care Center, 800 W MLK St., in Denison.