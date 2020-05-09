A 34-year-old man was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old the day before in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and Texas Anti-Gang Officers arrested 34-year-old Robert Miner in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Cody Moreno, police announced early Saturday morning.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, police announced officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired found Moreno in his vehicle in the 1700 block of 30th Street.

Investigators believe Miner waited for Moreno in the parking lot of the Park Tower Apartments, located at 1617 27th St., according to a police news release.

When Miner saw Moreno leaving the parking lot, he followed him on to Avenue Q. Both cars approached 30th Street, when Miner collided with Moreno. Following the crash, Miner is accused of shooting Moreno in his vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how the men knew each other or what prompted the violence.

Miner was arrested without incident in the 8200 block of County Road 5830 in Shallowater. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remained late Saturday, held on a $250,000 bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.