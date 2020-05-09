The Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot, the City of Brownwood announced in a press release.

The location is south of the overpass on Austin Avenue.

The mobile testing team will be equipped to conduct more than 100 tests.

Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The drive-through test is free, but appointments are required. Information on how to register will be released on Monday, May 11. Registrations will not be accepted until 10 a.m. Monday.

For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for May 12, contact Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator David Creed at 325.643.2828 (office) or 325.203.3188 (cell).

Residents can also view up-to-date COVID-19 information on the City of Brownwood website at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health.

Other COVID-19 testing options are still available in the area. Residents should contact their primary care physicians for options. The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

Additional negative test results

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received two negative test results, and three have been moved to recovered. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown County remains at 38.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

355 Tested

305 Negative

12 Pending (all private labs)

38 Positive Cases

17 Recovered

6 Deaths

Case totals can be found at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health.