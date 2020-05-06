Greg Kelley, the man who was wrongfully convicted of child sexual assault in 2014, is suing the city of Cedar Park, former police chief Sean Mannix and Christopher Dailey, the lead investigator in the case against him, for an “incompetent, bad faith and fundamentally flawed” investigation.

As a Leander High School senior football star, Kelley spent three years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six. A Georgetown district judge declared him innocent in November.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that during the investigation conducted by Dailey, a Cedar Park police detective, the officer did not verify Kelley’s location the day of the assault, did not investigate other suspects, falsified information about when the assault happened, and deleted emails about the case.

In 2013, Kelley was living with a friend, John McCarty, whose parents operated a daycare at the home. A 4-year-old boy said he was assaulted by a teenager in July that year, and Kelley was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault, even though his attorneys say Kelley had not lived with McCarty since June.

Dailey was assigned to the case and arrested Kelley before speaking with him or verifying that Kelley lived in the house during the dates of the assault, the lawsuit states. Kelley’s attorneys say that Dailey changed the dates when Kelley lived at the house in his report to wrongfully charge Kelley. Dailey admitted he falsified the dates, the suit says.

Kelley’s attorneys also argue that Dailey never went to the location where the assault was reported, and that he didn’t question McCarty at the time.

At one point, Dailey spoke with a former assistant district attorney who advised him to seek another district attorney opinion about the case. Instead, Kelley’s attorneys say, Dailey charged Kelley with indecency with a child.

“Nothing was going to stop Detective Dailey from proceeding with baseless allegations against Greg Kelley, not even the District Attorney’s office,” Kelley’s attorneys wrote in the suit.

The attorneys also say Dailey and the CPS investigator deleted their emails about Kelley’s case in violation of their agencies’ policies. According to the suit, Dailey and the investigator admitted to this, with Dailey claiming the emails did not seem like evidence.

Kelley is also suing Mannix because he was the police chief at the time of Dailey’s investigation.

In 2017, the Williamson County District Attorney’s office asked Texas Ranger Cody Mitchell to review the investigation. Mitchell found that Cedar Park police fabricated the dates of the assault to arrest Kelley, and Kelley was “definitely” denied due process, the lawsuit says.

After Kelley’s innocence was declared last year, the lawsuit claims, Cedar Park police continued to “torment” him, even comparing him to O.J. Simpson.

Kelley’s attorneys ask for monetary compensation for Kelley’s “mental anguish,” “the impairment of his good reputation,” “lost earnings and earning capacity” and financial costs associated with the lawsuit.

“Greg Kelley endured great suffering in confinement for 1,153 days,” Kelley’s attorneys wrote. “He was on bond and under restraint for 1,149 days more. He cannot get any of them back. All of them should have been joyous ones for a senior in high school, for a new high school graduate, and for a young man in college hoping to continue and further a football career. Detective Dailey and the Cedar Park Police Department took that from him.”