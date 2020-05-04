Here is an interesting new release available now from cable and digital providers as well as some titles currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"The Gentlemen": After taking a detour over the last decade with projects like Disney's live-action version of "Aladdin," British director Guy Ritchie has returned to his gangster roots. This is more in line with his classic debut "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and second film "Snatch" than anything he has made in years, but it isn't anywhere near as successful as those earlier films. Still, he recruited a solid group of actors that includes Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and even Mr. Matthew McConaughey as the baron of a marijuana distribution empire who makes a lot of enemies on the job. Despite strong performances, the movie is bogged down with some shockingly racist moments, and if you are not a fan of extreme profanity, you'll definitely want to take a pass on this. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

"Beastie Boys Story": After its world premiere at South by Southwest and a limited IMAX release were scrapped in the wake of COVID-19, this Spike Jonze film has premiered for home viewing, and it's a genuine treat for fans. I am not sure that it will play for those not already enamored with the legendary hip-hop group, but it is an enjoyable journey down memory lane. Filmed live onstage, surviving members Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond) trace their history, paying tribute to the legacy of their partner MCA (Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012). If you've read their book or listened to the audiobook that accompanied it last year, this isn't going to be a revelation, but lovingly recalling their past in what is ultimately a glorified TED Talk still made me laugh and cry several times. (Apple TV+, 4K Ultra HD available)

"Circus of Books": Director Rachel Mason explores the secret history of her family in this wonderful candid documentary. Her parents, Barry and Karen, bought a troubled bookstore in West Hollywood, Calif., in 1982. Being straight, Jewish and somewhat conservative, they were unlikely candidates to run what became a notable hot spot for the LGBTQ community for decades. Friends, family and fellow synagogue members never knew that they were the biggest distributors of gay erotica and pornography in the United States. Mason looks back at the store's battle against the government with FBI raids and an obscenity trial and how, despite the fact that her parents helped so many people through the AIDS crisis, they still were taken aback and forced to face their own prejudices when one of their own children came out as gay. (Netflix)