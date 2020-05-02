Lubbock County appears to have been spared an issue stressing many sheriff’s statewide as the coronavirus pandemic continues to jam the criminal justice system.

Population at the Lubbock County Detention Center, which for years has nearly reached its 1,500 capacity, has been the lowest in 10 years in the last month, said Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe.

As of Saturday, online jail records show about 1,150 inmates are being held at the jail. However, that number has gone as low as 1,130 in April.

The detention center opened in 2010.

“We moved in at just under 1,100,” Rowe said. “It didn't take us about a year to break 1,100. I'm willing to say with a fair degree of surety that probably the first two or three years, we ran pretty solidly in the 1,100 to 1,200 range, closer to 1,100 than 1,200, then we started seeing some spiking over the last five, six years, in particular.”

Rowe attributes the decline in jail population to the curtailed police activity as law enforcement agencies advise patrol officers to limit public interaction to decrease the risk of infection of COVID-19.

“The typical things we would be doing that would trigger probably more of that to be happening, your traffic stops, your speed enforcement, some of those types of things,” he said. “That's where we get a lot of those types of warrants typically from. Since those are slower, you know, it just kind of snowballs on down with everything else.”

A March 17 Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office memo outlining law enforcement procedures during the coronavirus pandemic states, “Deputies are to understand that additional contacts with citizens could potentially put them at risk. Conducting self-initiated activity should be done judiciously.”

“We were making determinations at call-in as to whether or not a deputy really needed to go out,” Rowe said. “Prior to all this, you call and a deputy's going to go.”

The memo outlines a modified response to nonviolent misdemeanor calls for service, during which most of the preliminary investigation will be done by phone.

“If there wasn't really probably any physical evidence to collect other than photos, now we're taking those over the phone and just asking the caller to send (those) in and then an investigator will follow up the following few days down the road,” Rowe said.

Emergency and violent calls will still be handled as normal.

“If a person comes in contact with law enforcement,” he said. “It’s business as usual.”

The jail takes in inmates arrested in Lubbock County, which includes smaller municipalities such as Slaton and Idalou.

“I think most all of them kind of followed the same lead,” Rowe said. “They've slowed their key stuff down. Not that they generate just a whole lot of activity among themselves ‘cause you're only talking one or two officers out depending on where you're talking about.”

Lubbock police spokeswoman Allison Matherly said a look at call numbers showed police response hasn’t slowed down compared to period of time in the last three years.

“We haven't seen anything drastically different, no,” she said.

She said on-view calls, which involve police officers responding to something they observe in the streets, are down while the number of calls for service, which involve officers responding to a dispatched call, are up.

However, she said she is uncertain whether the uptick in calls for service are COVID-19 related.

The drop in jail population is why Rowe said he isn’t as worried as other sheriff’s about an April 11 Texas Department of Criminal Justice decision to halt intake of offenders from county jails.

“The variables we're considering, or needing to, we're looking at right now, that this thing with TDC isn't, as far as I'm concerned, in Lubbock an issue yet,” he said. “Now it could get to it, but it's certainly not, as we're talking today, a problem. Now, that's not going to be true across the state. But here it's not an issue.”