Ellis County will be hosting a one day free mobile testing location for residents on May 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is in coordination with DSHS, TDEM, TMD, the RACs (HPP Providers), and the TX EMTF.

Due to limited testing units, community members must book an appointment to be tested. Eligible residents are expected to drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and will be notified by phone of the results.

In order to qualify for testing, residents must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 including:

∙ Fever and/or chills

∙ Cough (Dry or Productive)

∙ Fatigue

∙ Body aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of Breath

∙ Sore Throat

∙ Headaches

∙ Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

∙ Nasal Congestion

∙ Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Testing will take place at the Waxahachie Sports Complex center on 151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165.

To schedule an appointment by phone, call (512)-883-2400 or go to https://txcovidtest.org/ .