A man pushed an Austin park ranger into the water Thursday at Commons Ford Metropolitan Park after the ranger told a crowd to stay 6 feet apart from one another.

Though park-goers are rarely that aggressive, it was not the first time Austin groups were disobeying the state’s order that people keep their distance if they go out, said Austin police officer Justin Berry, who arrested the man accused of shoving the ranger.

Park rangers "are out there, doing their jobs," Berry said. "We just want to remind people to please be respectful and mindful that they’re working to make our parks a welcoming environment to everyone. ... Everyone’s been going to the parks, so the parks have been completely overcrowded."

Police temporarily closed Commons Ford Metropolitan Park because of the overcrowding after that incident, and the crowds left without any issues, Berry said.

The ranger was standing on a dock at the park — which is in West Austin along Lake Austin — speaking to a group of people who were, according to an arrest affidavit, illegally drinking and smoking there around 5 p.m.

Brandon Hicks, 25, approached the ranger from behind and pushed him into Lake Austin, the affidavit says.

A video of the incident was posted Thursday night on the website Reddit. In the video, the park ranger can be heard telling park-goers to observe social distancing guidelines.

"Keep that 6 feet of distance with each other," the ranger says.

Some in the crowd are heard saying "will do" and "I got you, man" before the ranger is pushed into the water.

Hicks could have "caused the ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling," the affidavit says.

Officers detained Hicks shortly after the ranger was shoved, and several witnesses at the scene confirmed it was Hicks who pushed him, Berry said.

After the incident, "the patrons of the park actually came to the aid of the park ranger," Berry said. "Several people came up to the ranger and apologized for the guy’s behavior. That’s the Austin we know, and that’s the Austin we love."

Hicks was charged with attempted assault on a public servant — a state jail felony — and was booked into the Travis County Jail. He was in jail Friday with bail set at $7,500, according to online county records.

A state jail felony is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

When Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week his phased plan to reopen Texas, which began Friday, he said people are not prohibited from visiting parks, hunting, fishing or physical activity such as jogging or bicycling if social distancing is practiced.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department has limited parking access for parks and closed some areas, including recreation centers, the runoff from Barton Springs Pool dubbed "Barking Springs" and city playgrounds.

"City of Austin parks rangers are essential workers who've been on the front line of the city's response to COVID-19," a parks department statement said, referring to the disease linked to the coronavirus. "They continue to work long hours educating the public on the various operational changes at parks and other PARD facilities."

Rangers are not law enforcement officers and instead provide education about parks and recreation facilities, the department said.

"Our rangers continue to engage residents on the proper use of park facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kimberly McNeeley, Austin Parks and Recreation Department director. "We ask that the public treat rangers with the same respect they wish to be shown to themselves. Public support is essential for Austin to meet the challenges of this pandemic."