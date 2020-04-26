Oil prices dropped to historic lows globally last week, plunging into the negatives in a hit that is expected to take a long time to recover.

Despite making a modest rebound heading into the start of this week, the uncertainty in the oil market has far-reaching impacts, an area economist and oil field worker said.

With May contracts about to expire and a lack of storage capacity, West Texas Intermediate dropped from about $18 to $-37.63 a barrel for crude oil last Monday. It had recovered some - up to about $17 by the end of Friday - but Bill Keffer, director of Energy Law Programs at Texas Tech, said reasons for the plunge are ongoing.

"It’s excess supply in addition to the precipitous drop in demand," said Keffer. "The Permian Basin operators had improved their efficiencies since the last bust in 2014 and 2015 to the point where they were able to profit at $25-$30 a barrel. If you’re down to $10-$15, there’s no way to make a profit."

Keffer explained that the problem with the market started before the coronavirus pandemic made its impact on global demand. Saudi Arabia and Russia were operating at less-efficient levels than the U.S., Keffer said, and the market got flooded.

Prices began going down, and soon after is when the coronavirus began to spread and shut down the demand for oil.

Oilfield workers in West Texas are feeling the pressure from prices, too, with many workers waiting to get a call to go back. Many are looking for temporary work that is harder to come by because of the virus.

Manny Perez has worked in the Midland-Odessa area for almost 25 years and experienced his worst hardship during the last problems in 2014. His family was prepared for the possibility of layoffs for any reason and have some money saved.

But with no return to work date determined, he has started to consider what essential side jobs he might be able to get in the meantime.

"It’s hard to be better prepared when it’s up and down this much in the oilfield," said Perez. "It’s hard work, but that’s what employs a lot of families in this area so too many of us are struggling right now."

Keffer said the industry typically goes back and forth, but that it’s hard to say when this downfall might end - especially when there is no definite end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you can’t predict the end of the virus, then you can’t predict when anything is going to start straightening out in the oil industry," said Keffer.

Aside from possible erosion and other physical damage that can come to the wells while they are shut off, Keffer said the lasting effect from this dark period for the oilfield will be how the employment recovers after.

"I think you’re going to see lots of companies go out of business," said Keffer. "This happens through every boom and bust cycle, but how quickly will all this come back? It’s hard to know."

Keffer added, "It goes back to normal as soon as the economic activity returns, and nobody knows when that is."