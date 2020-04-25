Comal County health officials confirmed Friday a new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 49.

The Office of Public Health said the patient is a New Braunfels resident in their 30s, and they are hospitalized.

As of Saturday morning, the office has conducted 691 COVID-19 tests, with 620 negative results and 22 still pending.

Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.

Residents with questions or concerns about the coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.