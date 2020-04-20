In Ellis County, the Ellis County Local Health Authority has identified seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide total to 101 cases of COVID-19.

According to the press release, “These seven additional cases of COVID-19 include a 62 year-old male resident of Ennis, a 52 year-old female resident of Ferris, a 41 year-old female resident of Glenn Heights, and a 30 year-old female resident of Midlothian. Additionally, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waxahachie. These cases include two male residents ages 31 and 65, and a 66 year-old male resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, increasing the total number to 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.”

Additionally, the Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, unless extended.