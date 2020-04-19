25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Clinton threw down the gauntlet Tuesday night before his leading Republican rival for the presidency in 1996, challenging Senate Majority Leader Bobe Dole to deliver compromise welfare reform legislation by Independence Day.

50 years ago:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Terrorists striking under cover of fog for the second time in three days bombed a crowded tavern, a plush cafe and two office buildings.

75 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - Members of the Mexican expeditionary air force 201st aviation squadron now fighting under Gen. Douglas MacArthur will receive non only their regular pay - delivered to their families - but also in dollars, the same pay as U.S. airmen, rank for rank, it has been announced officially.

100 years ago:

School is doing nicely. Two more new pupils were enrolled last week.