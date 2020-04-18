Ann Bailey, 65, retired as an infection preventionist and nurse in October after clocking in more than three decades of work in the health care industry. The commute from Dripping Springs to Dell Children’s Medical Center was proving too frustrating.

But when she saw that her former colleagues were becoming inundated with work and duties to prepare themselves for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, she donned her scrubs again and returned to work.

“I didn't retire because I didn't like my job. I loved my job,” Bailey said about her decision to retire. “I just felt like I had to offer more of my time to help out however I could.”

Bailey is among hundreds of Texas health care professionals, both retired and active, who are rising to the call to help support those on the frontlines of the coronavirus. More than 700 Texas nurses, including retirees and those who have left the profession, have reactivated their licenses since the pandemic hit, according to the Texas Board of Nursing. Fourteen Texas retired physicians, including six respiratory care specialists, have applied to have their licenses reinstated, according to the Texas Medical Board on Wednesday. More than 1,800 out-of-state physicians have signed up to work in Texas, a majority of them through telehealth.

In the Austin area, about 250 physicians have signed up to volunteer as the pandemic ramps up, according to the Travis County Medical Society.

Two Dell Medical School internal medicine physicians — Hemali Patel and Jaison John — flew to New York City earlier this month to treat COVID-19 patients in a busy Manhattan hospital.

“All of us that have chosen to go into healthcare regardless of roles, we all do it for the same purposes — whether you want to call it altruism or just doing the best you can for those around you,” said Patel, 31. “That’s really at the core of why people respond in these crises and want to do the best they can to help.”

Returning to the workforce

Strengthening of the health care workforce comes as Gov. Greg Abbott in March directed the Texas Medical Board and the Texas Board of Nursing to fast-track out-of-state workers and certain retired physicians and nurses to return to the state’s workforce to help fight the disease.

Peggy Russell, 69, retired in 2015 from Austin Geriatric Specialists, which she helped found. She returned to work last month after the practice’s president Liam Fry became the nursing home lead on the Austin Public Health COVID-19 task force, of which now Russell is a part. Russell participates in mentoring physicians and nurse practitioners who are in nursing homes every day and is prepared to see patients remotely through video.

“When I saw the swath of activity in Washington state and the disastrous effect it had… I started thinking about what it means in that practice and the need for people in that field,” Russell said. “In geriatrics right now, it’s an all hands-on deck approach to keeping that population as safe and as healthy as we possibly can.”

Returning to work hasn’t been a learning curve for Russell. Like many retired doctors, she hasn’t divorced herself completely from the medical field as she continues to advise and consult for organizations, and she met continuing education requirements to keep her license active, even though she hasn’t seen patients in five years.

Russell knows that her age also puts her at risk for the disease, so she’s working from her home.

Bailey, who has years of experience as a neonatal nurse, also understands the increased threat the virus poses for her age group, but she’s not worried about contracting the disease as she works from Dell Children’s twice a week. Her job duties include supporting the hospital’s infection prevention team and ensuring nurses and physicians are up to date on infection policies as well as the latest information on the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am very obsessive compulsive about washing my hands… about not touching my face. If there was somebody coughing on the elevator, I would hold my breath. When I hit the elevator buttons, I use my knuckle. I've always done that,” Bailey said. “It's a mindset.”

Russell said among the biggest contributions that the public can make to protect health care professionals like her who are older in age and have returned to work is to practice social distancing, wearing a mask in public and minimizing exposure.

Going to the frontlines

Both John and Patel questioned if they would be making the ultimate sacrifice of risking their health and life by traveling to New York City to help combat the disease.

They had challenging discussions with their partners and their families and ultimately decided that they were acting on what they have been called to do – to help those most in need in times of crisis.

“There’s definitely a genuine risk that you take when you're exposing yourself to patients with coronavirus, especially in the context of hearing about how the limited amounts of personal protective equipment there was in New York,” John, 34, said. “However, for my age group, there is a very low likelihood of actually dying from the disease. I crunched some numbers in my head and I determined that it really was a risk worth taking, because the benefit of maybe helping out a stressed hospital system seems to be worth it.”

The duo spent a week at NYU Langone Health in Manhattan leading teams as they treated COVID-19 patients. They saw some of their patients rushed to intensive care units where their fates were unknown and some older patients who died after opting against invasive ventilation procedures, also called entering comfort care.

“One of our patients ended up calling some of their family members before going this comfort route but still in the end, they died in the hospital without loved ones next to them. I think that’s the hardest part to see,” John said.

Despite witnessing some of the sad realities of the disease, John and Patel walked away from their experience optimistic about Austin’s ability to fight the disease. Texas has had the gift of time to prevent an outbreak similar to New York. The two physicians have brought back data about the virus, which still very little is known about. For example, clots appeared to be common in their COVID-19 patients and the hospital here can improve policies on how to use blood thinners.

Both physicians said if asked again, they would not hesitate to volunteer on the frontlines.

“I know we've provided some relief from a logistical standpoint for a lot of the physicians that have been doing this every week, day in and day out,” Patel said. “I also hope that we provided a sense of collegiality because we came from somewhere else, supporting colleagues that we'd never met before, and sometimes just having that sense of community and morale can be very uplifting.”