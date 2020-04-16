A few weeks after the closure of Lake Travis school campuses and facilities and the launch of remote learning, many questions remain about the future of students and the district, including graduation, the opening of Rough Hollow Elementary and the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Brad Lancaster held a Facebook Live event on April 9, to answer questions and provide an update to district residents.

The Lake Travis School District is home to over 11,000 students across 10 campuses.

In March, the district shuttered its campuses to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus. Travis County had nearly 800 confirmed coronavirus cases, at press time.

A stay-at-home order was ordered in March prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Gov. Greg Abbott has also ordered the closure of schools through May 4.

To comply with county and state orders, Lake Travis launched an online environment with live classrooms from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free packaged breakfast and lunch meals are also available, with more 6,250 meals handed out as of press time.

Lancaster thanked families, staff and students for their patience and flexibility, saying the response to the changes has been “amazing.”

“Our goal as a district is to strike a balance with our online learning,” he said. “COVID-19 has been highly disruptive for all of us, in particular our school operations.”

Many questions still remain unanswered as far as when schools will reopen and what this could mean for summer and fall operations. Lancaster addressed some frequently asked questions.

The class of 2020 is scheduled to graduate May 22, but with social distancing requirements in place, what does that mean for graduation?

He said a committee of staff members is exploring options for graduation and is expected to report options to the school board this month.

“As of today we do not know what is going to happen after May 4,” Lancaster said. “I want our seniors to know we are very proud of you ... and we will do our best to have a memorable event for you.”

As students continue to learn from home, how will they be graded?

The district has not decided how to proceed with grading, but the school board is expected to make a decision this month.

“Whatever we do, it will require a change in our policy. I have nothing to report but expect a decision and communication late next week,” he said.

Has the coronavirus impacted construction progress at Rough Hollow Elementary?

The closure of schools has not delayed the construction of the district’s seventh elementary campus or other projects.

“We fully expect to open Rough Hollow Elementary in time for the start of school next year,” Lancaster said. “The hiring of teachers and staff is in progress, and we do not expect a delay in being staffed next fall.”

The district is in search of a new superintendent. Has this been delayed?

Lancaster announced in December that he plans to retire at the end of June, after more than eight years with the district. Interviews for finalists have been delayed to early June with a new start date expected around Aug. 1.

“That is plenty of time for the start of school, and under the circumstances, this is a slight delay and a very doable timeline,” he said.

Other questions surrounding the reopening of schools, summer school procedures and the upcoming fall semester are still unknown but Lancaster said the district is not canceling summer school plans— although classes could be online—and plans to start school in late August are still in place. Registration for incoming kindergarten students is also still being worked out.

“For now let’s get through the end of the school year, and we will communicate plans for school and know more this summer about the school start schedule,” Lancaster said.

School board meetings are still being held and are coordinated through the web-conferencing system, Zoom. A link is available on the board agenda for residents to tune in live. The meetings are also recorded and posted online the next day.

For more information, go to ltisdschools.org or email info@ltisdschools.org.

HED: Lancaster answers questions, provides update to Lake Travis community

SUB: Graduation, summer school among discussed topics

By Luz Moreno-Lozano

A few weeks after the closure of Lake Travis school campuses and facilities and the launch of remote learning, many questions remain about the future of students and the district, including graduation, the opening of Rough Hollow Elementary and the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Brad Lancaster held a Facebook Live event on April 9, to answer questions and provide an update to district residents.

The Lake Travis School District is home to over 11,000 students across 10 campuses.

In March, the district shuttered its campuses to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus. Travis County has more than 800 confirmed coronavirus cases, at press time.

A stay-at-home order was ordered in March prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Gov. Greg Abbott has also ordered the closure of schools through May 4.

To comply with county and state orders, Lake Travis launched an online environment with live classrooms from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free packaged breakfast and lunch meals are also available, with more 6,250 meals handed out as of press time.

Lancaster thanked families, staff and students for their patience and flexibility, saying the response to the changes has been “amazing.”

“Our goal as a district is to strike a balance with our online learning,” he said. “COVID-19 has been highly disruptive for all of us, in particular our school operations.”

Many questions still remain unanswered as far as when schools will reopen and what this could mean for summer and fall operations. Lancaster addressed some frequently asked questions.

The class of 2020 is scheduled to graduate May 22, but with social distancing requirements in place, what does that mean for graduation?

He said a committee of staff members is exploring options for graduation and is expected to report options to the school board this month.

“As of today we do not know what is going to happen after May 4,” Lancaster said. “I want our seniors to know we are very proud of you ... and we will do our best to have a memorable event for you.”

As students continue to learn from home, how will they be graded?

The district has not decided how to proceed with grading, but the school board is expected to make a decision this month.

“Whatever we do, it will require a change in our policy. I have nothing to report but expect a decision and communication late next week,” he said.

Has the coronavirus impacted construction progress at Rough Hollow Elementary?

The closure of schools has not delayed the construction of the district’s seventh elementary campus or other projects.

“We fully expect to open Rough Hollow Elementary in time for the start of school next year,” Lancaster said. “The hiring of teachers and staff is in progress, and we do not expect a delay in being staffed next fall.”

The district is in search of a new superintendent. Has this been delayed?

Lancaster announced in December that he plans to retire at the end of June, after more than eight years with the district. Interviews for finalists have been delayed to early June with a new start date expected around Aug. 1.

“That is plenty of time for the start of school, and under the circumstances, this is a slight delay and a very doable timeline,” he said.

Other questions surrounding the reopening of schools, summer school procedures and the upcoming fall semester are still unknown but Lancaster said the district is not canceling summer school plans— although classes could be online—and plans to start school in late August are still in place. Registration for incoming kindergarten students is also still being worked out.

“For now let’s get through the end of the school year, and we will communicate plans for school and know more this summer about the school start schedule,” Lancaster said.

School board meetings are still being held and are coordinated through the web-conferencing system, Zoom. A link is available on the board agenda for residents to tune in live. The meetings are also recorded and posted online the next day.

For more information, go to ltisdschools.org or email info@ltisdschools.org.