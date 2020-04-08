For Virginia Waldrop, 2020 was supposed to be about celebration.

It’s the year she was supposed to wrap up four years of at the University of Texas’ Dell Medical School, graduate, and move across the country to start a residency in internal medicine.

But then, the coronavirus happened. Classes moved online. Clinicals became modules. A month-long trip to Kenya to study global health was canceled. For Waldrop and her classmates, what was supposed to be a landmark year has been overshadowed by the global pandemic. And as graduation approaches, so does the reality that they’ll soon be joining the ranks of those fighting the virus in hospitals.

"I think there’s some anticipation in my class," Waldrop said. "Like ‘okay this is going to be tough,’ but also, a sense of purpose from, hopefully, contributing to the successful management of this."

As the coronavirus began to shut down airports, businesses and even the UT campus, Dr. Tim Mercer saw an opportunity. Mercer, the director of UT’s Global Health program and an assistant professor in the departments of population health and internal medicine, created an elective course for upper-level med students to study the impact and the response of the coronavirus. In "COVID-19 Pandemic: Global Health on the Front Lines," 27 third- and fourth-year students are taking a deep dive into the clinical features of the virus, how the current situation compares with historical pandemics, and how government leaders and health officials are communicating with the public.

And it all came together in less than a week.

"This is an unprecedented time in history but also sort of a potentially once in a lifetime learning opportunity for our future physician leaders," Mercer said. "And our students can and should participate in and be a part of the pandemic response and be a part of the solution."

While the students aren’t on the front-lines of patient care, they are contributing to the response by working alongside health care providers. In addition to research for class, students are placed "in the field" through appointments with different local organizations.

Whitney Williams, a fourth year student, is working with Lone Star Circle of Care to move high-risk patients, such as those 65 or older, to telephone and video appointments. She’s talking to 30 to 40 patients a day.

In about two months, Williams will start as an intern at Louisiana State University’s OB-GYN program. As someone working in women’s health, she isn’t sure if she’ll be directly involved with a COVID-19 response, but knows her job is still important.

"I feel like it makes the shift from thinking of yourself as a medical student to a doctor a little easier, because there's such a high need," she said.

Brennan Lanier, another student in the class, starts his residency at Tulane University in June, where he’ll be on the front lines of patient care. Last week, as part of his COVID-19 class, he helped UT Health trace the contacts positive patients had with other people.

Lanier, along with Waldrop and Williams, was one of the students who was supposed to spend a month in Kenya studying global health with Mercer. While it’s not the same as a trip abroad, Lanier said he’s getting a lot out of the COVID-19 class.

"I've loved it, really loved every minute of it," he said. "It's a testament to [the faculty’s] strength and coordination and incredible communication ability across multiple different agencies."

Still, Lanier said he’s nervous about starting out in New Orleans, which has been a growing hotspot for the virus.

"Right now I can echo every health care worker’s plea for people to get more PPE (personal protective equipment) in to our hospitals," he said. "My mom will thank you."

Changing medical landscape

For the most part, the students say they’re trying to keep everything in perspective. All things considered, a canceled graduation isn’t that bad, Waldrop said.

Dr. Beth Nelson, associate dean of undergraduate medical education at Dell Med, said the impact has been perhaps greatest on second and fourth year students, who spend the most time at clinical placements. To protect students and preserve critical protective equipment, those rotations have been canceled. The students still found ways to celebrate some milestones, Nelson said, such as hosting a Zoom video party when graduating students were matched with their residencies.

"Students realize that they're having to compromise what could have been some wonderful celebrations of transition and accomplishment, but we're in an environment where people are actually dying," Nelson said. "And so those compromises have to be put in that perspective."

Still, there’s worry about how quickly the coronavirus is changing the field of medicine. In the span of several weeks, many U.S. hospitals have been pushed to their limits with COVID-19 patients. With clinicals canceled, Nelson said when graduating students start their residencies, they’re going to be in the unusual position of treating a condition they’ve never worked with before.

"There's some anticipation that healthcare is not going to go back to being the same after this," Waldrop said. "Our sense of the importance of public health investment and public health preparedness will probably be heightened. So some anticipation of just, ’How are things gonna change?’"