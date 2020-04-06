25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday took the wraps off a top-secret technology designed to detect military targets, allowing it to be used to find very early breast cancers in women.

50 years ago:

An April snowstorm buried parts of the Panhandle under accumulations ranging from 6 to 10 inches Saturday, but only a few flurries, drizzle and fog reached Lubbock and the South Plains area.

75 years ago:

Cotton producers can be sure that they will make their expenses in 1945 by insuring their crops under the 1945 cotton crop insurance program.

100 years ago:

Owing to inability to secure proper exhibiting material it was necessary to postpone the Lubbock County Conference from original date of April 9th to April 23rd.