Monday

Planning and Zoning Commission:

(Via video conference - 3 p.m.)

Subdivision plat/s: The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following subdivision plat/s:

A. P-20-08 Streetview Estates Unit No. 1., a suburban subdivision to the city of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land in Section 48. Block 9. B.S.&F. Survey, Potter County. Applicant/s: Adam Levinson for Streetview Properties AMA, LLC. Vicinity: Cliffside Rd. and Ernest Lee Dr.

B. P-20-15 Appaloosa Hills Unit No. 2, a suburban subdivision to the city of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 17. 18. and 19. Block 9. Appaloosa Hills Unit No. 1. in Section 195, Block 2, A.B.& M. Survey, Potter County. Applicant/s: Laura Clay for CMH Homes, Inc. Vicinity: Chief Joseph Trail and Colida Lane.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following rezoning/s:

Z-20-08 Rezoning of a 2.00 acre tract of unplatted land and a portion of Lot 1, Block 1, Ojeda's Little Acre Addition Unit No 1 in Section 173 Block 2 A.B.& M Survey, Randall County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys and public ways to change from Agricultural District to Residential District 3. Applicant/s: JD Crisp for JD Crisp Construction, Inc. Vicinity: Tradewind St. and Hornady St.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

(Broadcast via www.amarillo.gov. at 1 p.m.)

Proclamations:

• Amarillo Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month

• Sexual Assault Awareness Month

• Census Day

• National Public Health Week

• Coronavirus update