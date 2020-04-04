Due to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Gov. Greg Abbott, the League of Women Voters has canceled its April luncheon program meeting, according to a news release.

“We regret not having our regular program luncheon on the second Wednesday of the month,” said Kathryn English, LWV program vice-president, “but Dr. Robert Kauffman from the Department of Obstetrics &Gynecology at the Texas Tech HSC School of Medicine promises to bring us an interesting program next fall!”

The planned program is part of the local League’s study on maternal mortality in the Amarillo area. As the study concludes, the League plans to take consensus of its members on what has been learned about the problems causing our high rates of maternal mortality and arrive at a position that the League can take action on.

OYO Hotels & Homes now offering free rooms

OYO Hotels & Homes announced that its 300-plus properties across the U.S., including its six hotels in the Amarillo area, are now offering free rooms to medical first responders who are working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19., according to a news release.

Local OYO hotel owner, Jay Patel of Amarillo, helped inspire this initiative. "I'm proud of OYO Hotels for giving back to the most important people in our community right now, doctors, nurses and medical first responders fighting COVID-19. With incredible nimbleness, they launched this terrific initiative at all their hotels in the U.S. In times like these, we can and should all do a little more to help others. We stand ready to help," Patel said in the release.

The following OYO hotels are included in the Amarillo area:

· OYO Hotel Amarillo Downtown, 1620 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103

· OYO Townhouse Shamrock TX I-40 Lone Star, 301 I-40, Shamrock, TX, 79079

· Hotel Panhandle TX I-40, 9696, I-40, Panhandle, TX, 79068

· Hotel Amarillo I-40 Central, 2915, I-40, Amarillo TX, 79104

· OYO Hotel Shamrock TX - Shamrock Irish, 1006 E. 12th Street, Shamrock, TX, 79079

· OYO Hotel Shamrock TX Route 66, 800 E. 12th Street, Shamrock, TX, 79079

“All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO Hotels & Homes. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness. OYO was founded on the principle that we all should Live the Good Life, and whatever we can do to make the lives of these brave women and men a little better, OYO and our wonderful hotel partners want to do. It is our responsibility to give back. To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can’t be grateful enough.”

Those on the front lines in the medical community should call (1) 628-213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS ) to get their reservation for the nearest OYO. With valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs.