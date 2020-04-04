Starting Saturday, H-E-B will provide its employees with masks while on the clock to protect again the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from company officials.

All H-E-B employees working in grocery stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be strongly encouraged to wear the masks, along with gloves that already were available before, officials said.

“As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we’ve implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our partners (employees), customers and communities,” Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously.”

All employees must continue social distancing orders and sanitation guidelines at the store, according to officials.

H-E-B officials said with such a high demand for masks, they will provide employees with them for as long as supplies last.

