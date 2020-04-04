25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - On the eve of today’s showdown vote, House leaders were working to coax rebellious Republicans into the line behind tax-cut legislation, the last key item in the GOP’s “Contract with America.”

50 years ago:

A Vietnam war veteran visiting in a service station at the time of a holdup Saturday fired a volley of shots at two fleeing bandits after the intruders killed a youngster’s pet dog - “Rin-Tin.”

75 years ago:

ST. LOUIS - A stockholders’ meeting of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad, with two factions fighting bitterly to gain control, was postponed until 9 a.m. Monday.

100 years ago:

Last Saturday morning, despite the rather cool weather, people from various sections of the county passed through Lubbock enroute to attend the county meet at Shallowater.