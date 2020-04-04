A fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Brown County Saturday. The press release issued by the City of Brownwood is as follows:

On April 4, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received nine negative test results and one positive result, making a total of five COVID-19 cases in Brown County.

The fifth confirmed case is a male in his 60s. The investigation is currently underway. The individual is not a public or retail sector employee, and has had limited interaction in the community for the past several days. The epidemiologist at the Health Department will complete the investigation, and if there is known

public exposure, that information will be released.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4:

• 85 Tested

• 74 Negative

• 6 Pending (have not received results)

• 5 Positive Cases

• 2 Recovered

• 0 Deaths

Results are updated daily at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health.

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325-642-2635 or 325-430-5933. Calls are taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone.

Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a

physician, please call before arrival.

The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases, and additional preventative measures. Additional information will be posted to www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as it becomes available.