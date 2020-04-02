These days, altered routines due to COVID-19 restrictions can make life frustrating for everyone, especially for Lakeway resident Jeanie Goldman. The bubbly, red-headed 70-year-old lives alone and misses socializing. This week, Goldman hatched a program that would not only help her loneliness but support her neighbors as well.

“I noticed that a lot of the people who shelter in place have compromised immune systems, like myself, and (are) older,” Goldman said. “Sometimes I even get tired of my own company. I think now more than ever we really need to reach out to our neighborhood.”

Last week, she planted a chair in her driveway at the appointed time of 7 p.m., taking a seat as she had asked others to do earlier in the week. She was soon joined by other Old Lakeway neighbors who also sat in their driveways and talked to one another, albeit loudly due to social distancing.

The Thursday evening was the first of what Goldman hopes to continue as a weekly program she’s calling “Neighbors Night Out,” to provide camaraderie as well as an opportunity for neighbors to share what they are experiencing and if they need assistance.

“A lot of the senior citizens are too proud to ask for help,” she said. “They may be alone, and they may need help. Also, the younger people and the kids—we all need to get out and socialize.”

Goldman said she’s found the recent period of physical isolation “stressful” and “depressing.”

“I think the most important thing right now is that we really need to get communication (going) so that people don’t get even more depressed because they’re alone,” she said.

Goldman approached Lakeway Communications Director Jarrod Wise about the new program, making sure it passed muster with the city’s new COVID-19 regulations.

“I think it’s a great idea for the community right now,” Wise said of Goldman’s idea. “Especially when everybody right now is having to isolate, we need that social interaction.”

He cautioned that participants must follow Lakeway’s COVID-19 guidelines, including keeping a 6-foot distance between neighbors and prohibiting a public gathering that occurs outside a single household. However, he said those orders don’t ban individuals from communicating with each other from their own driveways.

“They’re keeping that physical distance,” Wise said. “So it's just really what all of these orders in place are trying to do—trying to limit that physical contact.”

The city’s website now contains a resource page including mental health measures residents can take during this time.

Wise took Goldman’s idea one step further.

He suggested residents arrange to come outside at a specific time daily, such as 8 a.m., and check on each other by either waving to show someone is OK or posting a sign stating an essential need, such as a pharmacy or grocery run.

“We’re used to socializing between each other, and when you have that complete isolation that can really take a toll on your mental health,” Wise said. “I think it’s really important to make sure those lines of communication are open to your loved ones, to your neighbors and also to make sure that they’re OK.”