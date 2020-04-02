Comal County officials on Thursday reported three new cases of COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus.

Health officials Thursday morning said the newest case brings the total in Comal County to 15 cases.

All three patients are from western Comal County, officials said. One lives in Fair Oaks Ranch and the two others stay in the Bulverde area.

One of the Bulverde residents is in their 80s and is being hospitalized outside of the county, health officials said. The other two, both in their 50s, are self-quarantined.

The hospitalized patient did not leave the county before becoming symptomatic, but did have recent contact with people who had traveled, according to health officials Thursday. The other two cases remain under investigation.

“We know COVID-19 is spreading in our community and regardless of the details of how each individual contracted it, we all need to be following the governor’s orders by staying home and maintaining social distancing measures,” Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health, said in a statement Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, Comal County had 63 COVID-19 test results still pending.

