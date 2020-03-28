Caldwell County on Friday reported its first case of COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus, county emergency management officials said.

A 30-year-old person tested positive for the virus Friday evening and is now quarantined in a medical facility outside of Caldwell County, officials said.

They did not provide any other information about the patient, citing federal health privacy laws. However, they did say the case is under investigation by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Those who have been in contact with the patient are being notified, officials said.

