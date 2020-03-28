FirstBank Southwest announces new appointments, promotion

FirstBank Southwest is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Finney as FirstBank Southwest’s Treasury Management Sales Specialist. According to a news release, Finney joins Firstbank Southwest from FirstCapital Bank of Texas. She has brought experience in Deposit Operations and Treasury Management. She will be responsible for helping new and existing business customers operate their businesses efficiently through their Treasury Management services, while also reviewing and revitalizing current internal processes to help grow the FirstBank Southwest Treasury Department.

Thomas Butler is joining FirstBank Southwest as FirstBank Southwest’s Covenant Title Company Commercial/ Residential Closer. He has more than seven years experience as a lending assistant and mortgage loan officer. Butler’s main responsibility is to close mortgage loans for customers in Amarillo and Perryton, and he looks forward to continuing to help customers with a service first attitude, according to the release.

Judith Hernandez was recently promoted from Consumer Loan Officer and Personal Banker at FirstBank Southwest in Hereford to Retail Banking Branch Manager. The release says Hernandez has been with the bank for 10 years and has been an integral part in supporting the bank. She will be managing retail operations of the branch, including consumer lending, new accounts, teller operations and compliance.