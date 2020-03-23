While businesses and organizations continue to monitor and plan for the spread of the coronavirus, the Texas Department of Transportation said it will continue with this week’s planned road work.

Expect the following areas to be under construction this week. When traveling near these roadways, be prepared to reduce driving speeds and be aware of all signs and barricades.

The following road projects are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

Grayson County

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures on northbound and southbound US 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building detours. The southbound Travis Street connector ramp onto southbound US 75 was closed permanently. Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road to Park Avenue. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for daytime lane closures between US 82 and SH 56. Crews will be performing utility work as well as constructing a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131/Loy Lake Road to US 75. Watch for traffic shifts as workers widen FM 691 to an ultimate five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road has been converted to a four-way stop intersection and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of the construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. This project is expected to begin on April 6 after utilities have been relocated. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section at the conclusion of the project.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for a lane closure on the southbound US 75 frontage road and the westbound Spur 503 ramp while construction crews work on rebuilding the southbound frontage road.

US 75 Slope Repair at Randell Lake Road, on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road. The southbound frontage road and Randell Lake exit ramp are closed due to a slope failure. Crews are working to lime treat the soils and place underdrains.

US 75 Full Depth concrete repair, Grayson County: crews will be working on US 75, weather permitting, each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only in order for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

Greer Road, Grayson County: just south of FM 901 at Brushy Creek. Greer Road is closed at Brushy Creek in order to remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on Greer Road will need to use an alternate route, such as Sandusky Road, during construction.

Park Road 20, Grayson County: within Eisenhower State Park. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work to blade level the roadway.

SH 56, Grayson County: between east FM 1417 and the Fannin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work to blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

Fannin County

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 2815, Fannin County: from FM 1629 to SH 11. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two lane roadway to a four lane divided section. Watch for a traffic shift near the SH 56 intersection in Honey Grove as crews work to build the new westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being shifted to the eastbound side during this period.

County Road 3810, Fannin County: at Loring Creek. County Road 3810 is closed at Loring Creek while crews remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 3810 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

County Road 2998, Fannin County: at Cottonwood Creek. County Road 2998 is tentatively scheduled to be closed on April 6 in order for crews to remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge.

County Road 4920, Fannin County: at Indian Creek. County Road 4920 is tentatively scheduled to be closed on April 6 in order for crews to remove the existing bridge and build a new bridge.

For more information, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.