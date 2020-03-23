Amid dire warnings of an impending shortage of hospital beds, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that he was not yet ready to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. But he said that he would “applaud” leaders in cities with the most reported cases of COVID-19, such as Austin, Houston and Dallas, doing so.

Within hours, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins did just that, ordering residents to stay in their homes except for essential work and errands, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“Local authorities have the authority to implement more strict standards than what I as governor have ordered here in the state of Texas,” Abbott said, adding that if those mayors or county judges did so, “I would applaud them.”

So far, Travis County and Austin leaders haven’t seen fit to order more stringent rules beyond Abbott’s statewide edict that took effect midnight Friday, shutting down restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and schools, and banning public gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Sunday evening, local health officials reported 17 more coronavirus cases in Travis County, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 79.

Dallas County surpassed 100 cases on Sunday and local officials announced two more deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson had urged Abbott to issue a shelter-in-place order, similar to what a growing number of governors have done.

Jenkins, during his shelter-in-place decree, cited a study by the Imperial College of London that found Texas hospitals would run out of beds by the end of April and that as many as 480,000 Texans could die under current limits on gatherings.

Steve Love, president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, came to the same conclusion and wrote Saturday to members of the council asking them to urge the governor to impose a shelter-in-place order, according to the Morning News.

“I was so in hopes this would be a statewide ban and I would not be standing here tonight," Jenkins said, according to the Morning News, adding later: “We’re headed to a point of no return if we continue to dawdle.”

Abbott explained that, as governor, he has to consider the very different conditions across a vast state.

“I am the governor of 254 counties in the state of Texas,” Abbott said at a mid-afternoon news conference from his Capitol office.

“The public knows that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in places like Dallas, in Houston, in Austin, and several other urban areas,” Abbott said. But, he said, “what may be right for places like the large urban areas may not be right at this particular point in time for the more than 200 counties that have zero cases of COVID-19.”

While not demanding that all Texans stay put, Abbott said that his message to Texans was, “If you don’t have an essential reason to be leaving your home, you should not be leaving your home. It’s pretty much that.”

Abbott said that before he would issue a statewide order, he wants to see if the limits he put in place last week show results.

“If we see strict compliance with the current standard, that means that the current standard is working well,” he said.

But, he said, “if we see activities that promote further spread of COVID-19, then stricter standards will be needed.”

President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter about his thoughts on Abbott holding off on a statewide shelter-in-place order, said, “That's a great governor. ... He knows what he's doing. A lot of the areas that he's taking about ... are not very strongly affected. I have total confidence in Gov. Greg Abbott."

A shelter-in-place order means that residents are to stay home as much as possible and avoid non-essential outings. They can still go to the grocery store, a doctor’s office or a pharmacy, go for a run, walk the dog and the like.

Hospitals

Abbott on Sunday issued orders to increase hospital bed capacity by postponing for at least a month any elective surgery or other medical or dental procedures that are not immediately necessary, and allowing hospitals to have two beds in a room instead of one.

Austin-area hospitals St. David’s HealthCare and Ascension Seton, which operates Dell Seton Medical Center, decided last week to end nonurgent surgeries after doctors clamored for such a restriction.

On Saturday, Abbott relaxed regulations to increase the supply of nurses by bringing back retired nurses and accelerating the deployment of student nurses.

Abbott said that as of Sunday morning, 334 Texans have tested positive for the new coronavirus across 43 counties, with Comal and Nueces counties the most recent to report first cases.

Testing

He said that more than 8,700 people in Texas have been tested, but less than 10% of the people being tested have tested positive.

He said that the state’s ability to test as many people as it could is hampered by the scarcity of testing equipment and personal protective equipment needed by those who administer the tests.

“We are asking the federal government to accelerate production and supply of personal protection equipment and COVID testing equipment,” Abbott said. “The financial challenges they are grappling with in Washington, D.C., to try to address the economic consequences of COVID-19 can be solved quicker the sooner they provide states with the supplies we need to address the health care concerns that are rattling the United States.”

“This is the same concern faced by all governors across the United States about inadequate supplies of the needed testing resources,” Abbott said. “The federal government is aware of both our demand as well as the inadequate supply and they are working to aggressively ramp up supplies that they are providing. And as they continue to ramp up those supplies, Texas will continue to increase the number of people who are being tested.”

In order to expedite the state’s ability to find those and other critical supplies, Abbott said he is forming a strike force led by Keith Meyers, who will take an unpaid leave from his role as senior vice president for world procurement for Dell Technologies.

He said Dr. John Zerwas, former chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and now the University of Texas System’s executive vice chancellor for health affairs, assisted by Clint Harp, vice president Transmission Strategic Services for the Lower Colorado River Authority, would work with hospitals to provide additional beds and staff. He said Elaine Mendoza, chairwoman of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, would work to expand the availability of daycare for the children of health care workers.

The governor, who last week activated the National Guard, said they would be deployed this week to assist local hospitals and health care facilities, including helping manage drive-thru testing facilities, and helping to stand up additional health care facilities, including medical tents.

Staff writer Brandon Mulder contributed to this report.