POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 320th District Court

Travis Allen Chaney. Judgment on two charges of terroristic threat, interrupt public place. Punishment assessed 365 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

Edgar Daniel Ruiz-Ramirez. Deferred adjudication. Sexual assault. Defendant received seven years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Jesus Serrano-Borquez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed five years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Misty Candise Chesher. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail, $300 fine and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Jarrod Wayne Gonzales. Judgment. Three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Punishment assessed 15 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each count.

Billey Joe Woelffle. Judgment. Murder. Punishment assessed 35 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Jacob Daniel Garcia. Judgment on two charges. (1) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs. (2) Bail jumping and failure to appear, felony. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Liban Abdikarin Abdi. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Leroy Medlock. Judgment. False drug test falsification device. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Ambersyn Marie Bell. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jerrico Nathanial Storrs Duncan. Judgment on two charges (1). Discharge firearm in certain municipalities. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs. (2) Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed six days in PCDC and costs.

Joel Abdiel Hernandez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 3 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Zakary Larkan. Judgment. Theft, Class C. Punishment assessed $500 fine and costs.

Ashley Andrade. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Justin Shane Davidson. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 15 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Donnie Dale Sanders. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Andrew Phoenix Vogel. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Gary Linn Ammons Jr. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Stephen Ross Dawson. Judgment. Indecent assault. Punishment assessed 180 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Adam Conde Jr. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Carrie Rene Hearn. Judgment on two charges. (1) Interfere with emergency request for assistance and (2) violation bond/protective order. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

Isaac Dale Cross. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jimmy Joe Philips Jr. Judgment. Criminal mischief, more than $750 / less than $2,500. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Richard Ruben Sanchez Jr. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs.

Travis Ray Smith. Judgment. Unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, enhanced. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Samuel Scott Harmon. Judgment. Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, enhanced. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Randall James Hurt. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Welvin Romero-Flores. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received six years probation and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Desire Nicole Washington. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Michael Anthony San Miguel. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, enhanced. Punishment assessed 15 months probation and costs.

Michael Austin Herrera. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Robert Muir. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 15 months probation and costs.

Patricia Ann Cossey. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Joseph Dagan Jones. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 15 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Mack Woodard. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Thomas Caffery Knox. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Defendant received 15 months probation and costs.

Aaron Phillip White. Judgment. Fleeing police officer. Punishment assessed 12 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Brandon Allan Oakley. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Punishment assessed 75 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jeremy Allen Ward. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Punishment assessed 75 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Thomas Gonzales. Judgment. Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information. Punishment assessed 27 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Lyndora Nichole McKelvey. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Jesus Alejandro Duran-Maese. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Amber Jeane Mullins. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Brandon Scott Luna. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Branson Michael Underwood. Deferred adjudication. Interfere with public duties. Defendant received seven months probation and costs.

Larry Ray Okelley. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Delia Ann Cortinez. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 36 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Amy Dawn Cagle. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Trenton Scott Unruh. Judgment. Resist arrest, search or transport. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Nicholas William Bohr. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Loal Ross King, aka Loal Ross King II. Judgment on two charges of inhalant paraphernalia use/possession to inhale. Punishment assessed 120 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Michael Bryan Hayes. Deferred adjudication. Aggregated theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750 by check. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Braxton Scott Kelley. Judgment. Unlawful restraint. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Ladarius Eugene Johnson. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 18 months probation and costs.