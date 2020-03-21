Amid ongoing concerns and continued nationwide spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Runnels County Ag Day, set for April 2nd, has been postponed until further notice. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to minimize potential community spread.

Our Ag Day Planning Group will meet as soon as possible to explore the possibility of rescheduling at a later date.

Marty Vahlenkamp

County Extension Agent – Agriculture

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Runnels County

325.365.2219

m-vahlenkamp@tamu.edu