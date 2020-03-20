Elgin this month collected $301,448 in sales tax revenue, an 84.58% hike in revenue compared to March 2018, according to state comptroller data.

In March 2018, Elgin received $163,308 in revenue, data shows, meaning the city took in an additional $138,140 in revenue this month.

“I’m aware of it but have no explanation for it,” Elgin City Manager Tom Mattis said.

Mattis said the increase in revenue is just an example of the volatility in monthly sales tax reports and the many variables that can influence a city’s collection.

“You may recall that last year we had a month where sales tax revenues dropped significantly over the prior year, which naturally raised a concern,” Mattis said. “In spite of the staff’s efforts to wade through the comptroller’s system, we were not able to gain a clear understanding as to exactly why that happened. Today, we received the most current sales tax information, and as you’ve noticed, the city is way up from where it was the same month last year – also with no known rhyme or reason.”

Overall for the year, which Mattis said is the most effective measure, Elgin’s revenue is on target with the budget projection for this fiscal year, which anticipated a 2% increase over the previous year, he said

State comptroller data shows Elgin has collected a total $739,224 in revenue this calendar year, up 40.46% compared to the $526,272 the city had collected during the same three months last year.

Bastrop, which collected the highest actual dollar amount in sales tax revenue this month, is receiving $1,341 in less revenue compared to March 2018 after posting a .24% drop in collections, data shows.

This month, the city collected $542,227 in revenue. In March 2018, the city received $543,568, data shows.

Despite the negligible decrease in revenue this month, Bastrop has collected $2 million in total revenue so far this year, up 12.17% compared to the $1.8 million the city had collected during the same period.

Smithville saw a 34.33% increase in its sales tax revenue this month compared to March 2018, data shows.

Smithville collected $48,809 in revenue this month, up from the $36,333 it collected during the same month last year.

So far, Smithville has collected $164,578 in total revenue this year, up 21.38% compared to the $135,584 it had collected during the same three months last year.

Bastrop County, which collects a half-penny of every taxable dollar spent within its borders, collected $405,838 in revenue this month, up 18.57% compared to the $342,253 it received in March 2018, data shows.

From January through March, the county has collected $1.34 million in total revenue, up 18.57% compared to the $1.13 it collected during the same three months in 2018.

Statewide, the comptroller’s office is distributing $766.2 million in monthly sales tax revenue to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. This month’s allocation represents a 7.7% increase over the March 2018 distribution, the comptroller’s office said.

March sales tax revenue allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.