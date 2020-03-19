The Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into the March 2 officer involved shooting in Sherman that resulted into the death of serial bank robber Terry Cagle. In a news release, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said that the findings had been forwarded to his office.

From there, the a grand jury reviewed the findings to determine if the use of deadly force by law enforcement was justified.

“On March 18, 2020, the Grayson County Grand Jury reviewed the facts and circumstances, including body camera footage and witness statements, surrounding this officer-involved shooting,” the release. “The Grand Jury determined that the actions and use of force by the officers of the Sherman Police Department on March 2, 2020 was justified under applicable Texas law governing when an officer may use deadly force.”

The incident in question was in reaction to a call of a bank robbery at the First Texoma Bank located at 3425 FM 1417 in Sherman.

“Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect’s car and subsequently located his vehicle traveling east on the south control road of US 82 and N. Travis Street,” the release said. “A felony traffic stop was initiated by the officers. The driver, later identified as Terry Cagle, a serial bank robber with a previous Federal conviction for bank robbery, exited his vehicle armed with a handgun. After exhaustive pleas and negotiation by officers on the scene for Cagle to surrender his weapon, Cagle refused to comply with their requests and came at the officers with the gun pointed at them. It was at this point officers discharged their weapons resulting in Cagle’s death.”

For more crime information, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.