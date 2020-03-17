In the latest nod to how the coronavirus is disrupting Americans' daily rituals and patterns, McDonald's said Monday that it is closing all seating and play areas in its company-owned U.S. restaurants after close of business.

"To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery,'' the company said in a statement.

The restaurant chain will also close all of its play places after today.

The closures mirror the many changes rippling through virtually every aspect of everyday life, as schools close, restaurants are shuttered and Americans are advised not to gather in crowds to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Though the move by McDonald's only currently applies to its company owned restaurants, it expects many of its franchisees to follow suit.

"Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions,'' the company said. "This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees."

