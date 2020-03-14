Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host 2020 Power of the Purse

​The 2020 Power of the Purse Luncheon, hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is scheduled to be held ​April 9. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ​Amarillo Civic Center’s Heritage Ballroom.

According to a news release, ​Power of the Purse is an annual luncheon to raise money for women’s health initiatives through inspirational speakers and the auction of purses. Proceeds from the event support Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, which works closely with its local health care partners to expand programs and opportunities that meet the needs of women.

Jennifer Ashton, M.D., chief health and medical editor and chief medical correspondent for “ABC News” and “Good Morning America,” will be the featured speaker at the 2020 event. Ashton, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, received her medical degree from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and her master’s in nutrition from Columbia University.

She has authored five books related to women’s health: “The Body Scoop for Girls” in 2009, “Your Body Beautiful” (2012), “Eat This When You’re Expecting, Not That” (2016), “Life After Suicide” (2019) and “The Self-Care Solution,” which be featured at the event, also in 2019. She is an advocate for women’s health and frequently speaks at events that raise awareness for women’s health issues.

“As we seek self-care solutions in our lives, the institute is proud to host Dr. Jennifer Ashton with her insightful guidance on taking care of ourselves despite the crazy circumstances we may face,” said Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health. “We hope to ‘infect’ our guests with a desire to take better care of themselves so they may then in turn care more efficiently for their families.”