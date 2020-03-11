The body of a man was found early Wednesday on a conveyor belt at a recycling plant in eastern Travis County, authorities said.

The Travis County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the case, did not release any other details about the man.

The Travis County medical examiner’s office will be performing an autopsy on the body and more information could be released later, said Kristen Dark, Travis County sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

An employee called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report the body at the Balcones Resources plant in the 9300 block of Johnny Morris Road, Dark said.

"Most likely the place where this person died is probably not here, he was probably brought in on a (garbage) truck," Dark said. "So we have to start going back and seeing if we can figure out exactly what led to this."

Dark said this is not the first time a body has been found at a waste processing facility in Travis County.

In April 2015, the body of 49-year-old Clarence Gerald Gardner Jr. was found at the Texas Disposal Systems recycling center in Creedmoor. His body was spotted on a conveyor belt by workers who were separating cardboard from other items that had been collected.

Mark Kenady, 56, pleaded guilty in Gardner’s death. Kenady and Gardner were both homeless.

Kenady told investigators that he hit Gardner over the head with a brick after a fight broke out between them and a woman, who was also homeless, in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood in South Austin.

Kenady told investigators that he stabbed Gardner twice after loading his body into a recycling bin.